SCHP: 1 passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash involving multiple cars on I-26 in Spartanburg County early Monday morning.

According to troopers, at 4:40 am., a car was disabled in roadway along the interstate when a pickup truck hit them in the rear. A third car also heading east on the interstate then ran into the back of the pickup trip.

Highway Patrol said the driver of all three vehicles and one passenger in the third car were taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger in the third car sadly passed away.

The 60-year-old passenger has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned for more details.

