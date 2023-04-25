Smoke reported at Tillman Hall on Clemson University's campus
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s Public Safety sent out an alert for smoke reported at Tillman Hall.
Officials said crews are on scene responding.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.
