Smoke reported at Tillman Hall on Clemson University's campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s Public Safety sent out an alert for smoke reported at Tillman Hall.

Officials said crews are on scene responding.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more updates.

