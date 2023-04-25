Suspect taken into custody after chase ends with crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a man was taken into custody this afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash in Laurens County on April 24, 2023.

Officers said the incident began around noon when their automated license plate reading cameras alerted them of a stolen vehicle nearby.

According to officers, they located the car and tried to pull over the driver. However, the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

Officers stated that they pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed off Torrington Road. The driver, 59-year-old Bruce Howell from Clinton, SC, was taken into custody, where he admitted he was using methamphetamine just before officers arrived. Howell was charged with possession of stolen goods less than $2,000, DUI, failure to stop for blue lights and simple possession of marijuana.

