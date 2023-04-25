Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president’s resignation
Crash
Woman dies following crash in Seneca, coroner says
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report
25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say

Latest News

Child and teenager hit by car in Greenwood
Child and teenager hit by car in Greenwood
Teenage murder suspect arrested in Pickens County
Teenage murder suspect arrested in Pickens County
Loose Threads Quilt Guild donates quilts to LCSO
Loose Threads Quilt Guild donates handmade quilts to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office
Arielle Williams and the unknown suspect she may be with
Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Chapel Hill, NC
Loose Threads Quilt Guild donates quilts to LCSO
Loose Threads Quilt Guild donates quilts to LCSO