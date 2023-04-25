Upstate man accused of forcing himself onto child denied bond, warrants say

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of sexual battery against a young girl was denied bond Tuesday morning.

Deputies said in November of 2020, 29-year-old Wesley Earl Woodward of Clinton engaged in sexual battery by forcing himself onto a six-year-old girl.

The incident took place along Mill Street in Williamston, according to warrants.

Woodward was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge denied Woodward’s bond on April 25, 2023.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.