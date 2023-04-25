Volunteers collects about 290 pounds of trash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville announced that a team of about 20 volunteers collected about 290 pounds of trash on Earth Day.

Officials said they teamed up and Henderson County to clean up the roadside litter along Dana Road at Four Seasons Boulevard.

The volunteers came out to assist local leaders in supporting the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s biannual, state-wide litter sweep.

After two hours of working, dressed in safety vests and gloves, officials said they collected 23 bags of trash that weighed about 290 pounds.

