Volunteers collects about 290 pounds of trash in Henderson Co.

Trash collection schedule has been changed due to the holiday. (Source: Pixabay)
Trash collection schedule has been changed due to the holiday. (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Hendersonville announced that a team of about 20 volunteers collected about 290 pounds of trash on Earth Day.

Officials said they teamed up and Henderson County to clean up the roadside litter along Dana Road at Four Seasons Boulevard.

The volunteers came out to assist local leaders in supporting the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s biannual, state-wide litter sweep.

After two hours of working, dressed in safety vests and gloves, officials said they collected 23 bags of trash that weighed about 290 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Short, 22, was killed after an argument let to a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday,...
22-year-old man dies after argument leads to shooting, teenager charged
Lainey Wilson
Country singer Lainey Wilson to headline SC Peach Festival in Gaffney
Terry Scott Owens Jr.
Man arrested for dumping 2,500 tires in Spartanburg County, officials say
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on...
VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
SCHP: 1 passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.
Summer plans on a budget
Summer plans on a budget
Therapy dog Thursdays at the Children's Museum
Therapy dog Thursdays at the Children's Museum
Clay Aiken Celebrates 20 Years Since Idol
Clay Aiken Celebrates 20 Years Since Idol