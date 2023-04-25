Wilderness therapy program in North Carolina closes after 23 years

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Acadia Healthcare announced that SUWS of the Carolinas is expected to shut down next month after 23 years in business.

Officials announced the news in the following statement shared by Acadia Healthcare, which owns SUWS of the Carolinas.

“Given the slowing demand for wilderness therapy, the SUWS of the Carolinas program will be closing on May 15, 2023. This decision does not impact any of the other youth or adolescent programming that Acadia offers. We are actively caring for existing clients to ensure they successfully complete their therapeutic treatment. And we continue to work with families to help them understand treatment options either at another facility in Acadia’s network or a similar program operated by another organization. We are proud of the care we were able to provide to children and adolescents through SUWS of the Carolinas’ programming over the last 23 years.”

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

