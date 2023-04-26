1 dead, 1 injured after early morning crash in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead and one person is injured following a crash that happened on Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Highway 14 and Old Laurens Road at around 2 a.m., but it was not reported until 6:45 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling on Highway 14 when they ran off the left side of the road hitting a guard rail and then a tree, the coroner said.

The driver, 22-year-old Vanessa Nava, died at the scene, but the passenger was airlifted to Greenville Hospital.

