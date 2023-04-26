3-year-old from Spartanburg dies following Ridgeville crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said a 3-year-old from Spartanburg has died a week after a crash that happened in Ridgeville.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on State Road on Friday, April 14.

The coroner also confirmed that the mother was also injured in the crash and hospitalized.

The child, Greyson Nash, passed away the following Friday, April 21 at a local hospital from his injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

