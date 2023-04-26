Attempted murder suspect in Union captured in Cherokee Co., deputies say

Chad Lawter
Chad Lawter(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for attempted murder was captured in another county early Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Frank Hill Loop at 11:45 a.m. on Monday and found a man lying on his side in the yard. The victim told officials that he heard an argument outside so he went to see what was going on and was shot after an encounter with the suspect.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said two warrants were signed for the suspect, Chad T. Lawter, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of violent crime.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a tip with Lawter’s location. Lawter’s car was located and deputies, along with SLED, began a search with K-9 unites and SLED’s aviation unit.

Lawter was located in Cherokee County around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody by SLED agents.

