Chief: Fire causes evacuation at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire that caused an evacuation at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Robinson, a representative at the hospital, said around 10:30 a.m., a minor fire started in the outpatient center. Within minutes, alarms and sprinkler systems were activated and the Parker Fire Department was dispatched.

All patients, visitors, and staff were safely evacuated from the building and out of an abundance of caution, the entire outpatient center is closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

Officials said the fire started in a cart washer, which is used to clean and sterilize surgical instruments. The fire was isolated to the sterile processing department and did not cross into any patient areas.

According to the fire chief, the fire has been put out as of 12 p.m. but crews are still working to clear smoke from the building.

The hospital experienced some water and smoke damage, which is now being assessed.

“It is our hope that most areas impacted will be cleaned and back to full operations in time to reopen for the next business day,” said Robinson. “Hospital staff is also in contact with all patients whose appointments were disrupted by today’s incident to get them rescheduled.”

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

