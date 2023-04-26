Designers present first look at 3 ideas for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After months of work and thousands of responses from the community, we’re finally getting design concepts for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square.

The city’s hired design firm held another public input meeting Tuesday outside on the square. showing off what they’ve come up with and getting more feedback.

“I think one of the things that most people worry about in something like this is the decisions are made inside of a, you know, a dark room with no windows and people are kind of making decisions for people,” said Ralph Settle, a Spartanburg resident.

But this discussion wasn’t in a dark room at all. In fact it was held at a fountain, in the center of all.

“It’s only a success if the community loves it at the end of the day,” said Andy Knight, a Design Principal with MKSK, the firm hired to design Morgan Square.

Based on previous feedback, designers presented three potential new looks for Morgan Square. Number one focusing on the urban layout with a covered entertainment pavilion and several trees. Number two—

“It really plays with the landscape and how it terraces down and utilizes that to create space and integrate benches into it,” said Knight.

Number three is leaning on history to blend downtown together.

“So it’s the idea of playing off the crossroads and Spartanburg where people came together to trade,” he said.

The top community desires were splash pads, shade, event space and restrooms.

“I like that idea, one of them said add some public restrooms,” said Wayne Zurenda, a Spartanburg resident.

Some folks like Zurenda like Morgan Square the way it is.

“I hope they don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater by bringing more bulldozers to start over because this place is really pretty,” he said.

Others are ready for a full refresh.

“I don’t want to see more of the same,” said Settle. Settle’s work office is facing the square. “[My thoughts are] more of just do I enjoy coming to where I work and where I live and where I play?” he said.

Morgan Square won’t be the only redevelopment happening downtown. One thing some people are worried about is how downtown traffic flow will be impacted. Main Street is slated for an $80 million development project this year and Broad Street will be the home of the new City-County joint government complex. All three projects could be under construction at the same time.

“We can keep most of the construction on secondary roads. And so that way it won’t really affect the major traffic flow,” said Christopher George, the City of Spartanburg Communications Manager.

Now designers will combine feedback on the 3 designs to make one.

“As time goes on, the space can evolve with the city and it can evolve with the way that people use their downtown’s as well,” said Knight.

