Fugitive with more than 20 warrants in 3 counties arrested in Buncombe Co.

Ronald Lee Peak, 42
Ronald Lee Peak, 42(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a fugitive with more than 20 open warrants was arrested and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fugitive, 42-year-old Ronald Lee Peak, was found to be in possession of trafficking 30.5 grams of methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of fentanyl and also in possession of 3.8 grams of cocaine.

Peak had open warrants out of Henderson, Haywood and Buncombe County.

Deputies said Peak has a total of 36 charges including the ones below:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1000 feet of school-fentanyl
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Manufacture sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1000 feet of school - methamphetamine
  • Break/enter terrorize/ injure
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Flee/elude arrest

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $1,026,000.00 bond.

