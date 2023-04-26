Fugitive with more than 20 warrants in 3 counties arrested in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a fugitive with more than 20 open warrants was arrested and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fugitive, 42-year-old Ronald Lee Peak, was found to be in possession of trafficking 30.5 grams of methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of fentanyl and also in possession of 3.8 grams of cocaine.

Peak had open warrants out of Henderson, Haywood and Buncombe County.

Deputies said Peak has a total of 36 charges including the ones below:

Trafficking fentanyl

Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1000 feet of school-fentanyl

Trafficking methamphetamine

Manufacture sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1000 feet of school - methamphetamine

Break/enter terrorize/ injure

Possession of firearm by felon

Flee/elude arrest

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $1,026,000.00 bond.

