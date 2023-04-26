Gaffney man sentenced after selling methamphetamine to informant

Chad Mathis
Chad Mathis(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Apr. 26, 2023
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette’s office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in 2021.

Officials said 33-year-old Chad Mathis pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trafficking in methamphetamine, between 28-100 grams, second offense.

According to officials, on January 7, 2021, a confidential informant working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office purchased $1000 worth of methamphetamine from Mathis. They added that the informant recorded the exchange and Mathis’ using a spoon to shovel large amounts of drugs onto a digital scale. Depuites took Mathis into custody later that day.

Assistant Solicitor Evan Haney said following the sentencing, “Mathis pushed drugs into our community for the past ten years and now our community will get nearly two decades of relief from Mathis due to the work of law enforcement.”

Mathis’ prior criminal history included convictions for assault and battery, public disorderly conduct distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within 1/2 mile of a school.

