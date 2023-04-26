Great Anderson County Fair returns in May

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Anderson County Fair announced it is back and bigger than ever with new acts and a new ride.

The fair will have more free entertainment, including the following acts:

Andy Rotz Wild West Showdown: From world-class trick roping to gun slinging and everything in between. With energy and fun to burn, this patriotic action-packed Wild West Extravaganza is a smash hit with audiences everywhere. This show will run at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lew E’s Comedy Circus : After 4,000 performances, Lew E is one of the most sought-after entertainers in the country. His number one goal is to create an experience that families will share together and talk about for many years to come. This show ill run at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday - Friday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Max Power Robot: At 9 feet tall and decorated with extensive LED lighting MAX POWER towers over crowds. MAX walks, talks, dances and more creating an instant party wherever he goes. This 30-minute performance will run 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday - Friday and 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The new ride, Sub-Zero, is a thrill ride that will have guests rotating and spinning 60 feet in the air.

In addition, the fair is also implementing a youth attendance and clear bag policy. Youth under the age of 17 will not be allowed admission without a parent after 5 p.m. each day. Clear bags may not exceed 12″x6″x12″ and one gallon resealable clear plastic freezer bags and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are also allowed.

The fair will run from May 4 - May 14 with tickets costing $10, but children 10 and under get in for free.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance online from April 1 - May 3 for $7 or Mega passes for $25 at www.thegreatandersoncountyfair.com.

