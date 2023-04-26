TRAFFIC ALERT: Greenville County bridge closed for repairs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced that a bridge is closed for repairs in Greenville County.

According to SCDOT, the bridge on Mays Bridge Road over the South Tyger River is closed and a sign signaling a detour route has been put in place.

Drivers traveling eastbound on Mays Bridge Road can take Groce Meadow Road, turn right into Fews Bridge Road, then right onto North Highway 101 and then turn back onto Mays Bridge Road.

Drivers traveling westbound on Mays Bridge Road can take North Highway 101, turn left onto Fews Bridge Road, turn left onto Groce Meadow Road and the back onto Mays Bridge Road.

At this time, officials have not released a date for when the bridge will reopen.

