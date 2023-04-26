Greenville County Schools updates its Long-Range Facilities Plan amidst growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County is growing and so is the number of students attending South Carolina’s largest school district.

On Tuesday, the Greenville County School Board voted to unanimously update the Long-Range Facilities Plan and Capitol Improvement Program, which helps guide the district on when, where, and what to build.

“We review it, and we revise it annually so that we’re constantly watching growth patterns to make sure, again, that we’re staying just ahead of growth in the county,” said GCS Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

Eleven projects, ranging from brand new buildings to renovations to additions to schools, are having their timelines moved up in the update.

Data the district has collected projects the number of students in elementary and high schools will increase over the next five years.

“That’s a constant challenge as we continue to grow, both on the building side and on the personnel side. Because every year, we’re adding personnel, particularly teachers, to accommodate student growth. As such, we’re also having to add classrooms for those teachers to teach in,” explained Royster.

The update does not include a tax increase for people in Greenville County.

The board also voted to transfer $85 million from the unassigned general fund to the building fund to help pay for the projects.

