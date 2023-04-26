Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate

Stock image of new jobs sign
(PxHere via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FN America is expanding operations in South Carolina by building a new production facility in Pickens County.

The Governor announced on Wednesday that the $33 million investment will create a new 100,000-square-foot plant and 176 jobs.

FN America manufactures small firearms for the military in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. The company first launched operations in the Palmetto state in 1981 with a facility in Richland County to manufacture M240 machine guns.

They plan to break ground on the Upstate plant in 2024 and project construction will be completed in 2025. Job seekers interested in working for FN America are asked to visit the company’s careers page.

