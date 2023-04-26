Justice sought 10 years after teen killed at Greenwood birthday party

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Malik Padgett, like many other high school students, was enjoying spring break when he was killed in April 2013. The person responsible has never been charged.

The 15-year-old was one of five people shot outside a large birthday party on Tabor Street. He was the only victim who died, passing away from a single gunshot wound to the chest after police rushed him to Self Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, family, friends, police and activists gathered at the fountain on Main Street for a vigil to remember Malik. They set up a “Justice for Malik” banner with his picture and the Crime Stoppers tipline number.

Malik’s mother Latarsha Padgett said he was “exceptional.” She said he was lovable and kind, someone who was willing to catch and gut fish to feed elderly neighbors. He was a computer whiz who, even as a child, enjoyed taking apart his toys and putting them back together.

She said it took her years to come out of the depression that followed Malik’s death.

“I hated the world because they took my son away from me,” Padgett said. “No one would tell me who did it and the person was walking around free.”

Family, friends, police and activists gather in Greenwood for a renewed call for justice in the 2013 shooting death of Malik Padgett. (FOX Carolina)

Padgett said through her faith, she has forgiven the person who took her son’s life, but her wait for closure continues.

She said if she could talk to Malik today, she would tell him that she did something he always wanted her to do: attend nursing school.

The Greenwood Police Department made Malik’s case the focus of their Cold Case Homicides segment on social media on Wednesday.

Officers said there were a number of witnesses to the crime - and investigators need someone who can help them prosecute the case to come forward. So far they have received conflicting statements from people they’ve interviewed and say many have refused to cooperate at all.

If you know anything about the 2013 shooting death of Malik Padgett, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Tips can be reported anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.