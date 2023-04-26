Locket found at Children’s Museum returned to young girl three years later

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A young girl is being reunited with her locket she lost at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU) three years ago.

TCMU said a museum guest found the locket and posted about it in the Greenville Mommies Facebook group. The locket belongs to a young girl who lost it at TCMU over three years ago. Her mom saw the post, and reached out to claim it.

A family friend picked it up today and it is now headed to the little girl.

TCMU staff wrote messages to the girl so she would remember this day.

