Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case

Sonja Campbell, 39
Sonja Campbell, 39(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of a teen who was found dead in a hotel in 2022 was arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Intown Suites at 408 Mauldin Road in November 2022 where they found the body of 14-year-old Landon Poston.

The Sheriff’s Office said following an investigation deputies learned that his mother, 39-year-old Sonja Larae Campbell, had been living at the motel with her son when she consumed Oxycodone in an attempt to commit suicide.

Deputies believe the attempt happened in the presence of Poston, who had autism, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said during that time Poston acquired Oxycodone pills and took an excessive amount, resulting in his death.

Campbell was arrested on unlawful conduct towards a child charges and is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

