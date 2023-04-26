Nikki Haley: Disney should move to SC since it’s ‘not woke’

Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amid a legal battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is weighing in.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, the former governor said South Carolina would “happily accept” Disney if they wanted to move operations. She said businesses were treated like “partners” under her leadership.

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state. It still is,” Haley said. “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and legislature that would welcome it.”

Haley also posted the soundbite on Twitter, tagging Disney.

The company is suing DeSantis, claiming he violated their contract rights when he appointed a board to oversee control of their theme parks in Florida.

His office has accused Disney of trying to operate “outside the bounds of the law.” The media giant called the move “government retaliation” for expressing opposition to his legislation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Wesley Earl Woodward
Upstate man accused of forcing himself onto child denied bond, warrants say
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
Coroner releases cause of death after 14-year-old’s body found in hotel room

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R - Edgefield, speaks during a debate in the South...
S. Carolina Senate weighs abortion ban it recently rejected
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally
Rep. Jay Jordan, R – Florence, speaks during a debate in the South Carolina House of...
Bill that could restart lethal injections in SC likely headed to governor soon
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race