Over 500 fentanyl pills, 25 guns seized during search in Cherokee Co.

Items seized during search in Cherokee County
Items seized during search in Cherokee County(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were recently charged after drugs and firearms were seized from a Blacksburg home.

Deputies said at around 8:42 p.m. on April 25, 2023, they searched a house on Old Shelby Street as part of an ongoing drugs investigation.

According to officers, during the search, they seized 600 fentanyl pills, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 12 handguns, 13 long guns and $2,439 believed to be from illegal narcotics sales.

Officers stated they took Danny Martin and Leylonne Martin into custody on drug and weapons charges. They added that a third person, Sharron Blankenship, was also taken into custody for an outstanding general sessions bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

Leylonne Martin (Left), Danny Martin (Right)
Leylonne Martin (Left), Danny Martin (Right)(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Danny Martin was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon with obliterated serial number.

Leyonne Martin was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of weapon by a violent convicted felon and possession of a weapon with obliterated serial number..

