Pictures link Anderson Co. man to child sex crimes, deputies say

Brian Patrick Baum
Brian Patrick Baum(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said pictures and videos linked a man to child sexual child abuse charges.

Deputies said at the end of March, investigators executed a search warrant along Cox Lake Road in Belton and found several pieces of evidence linking Brian Patrick Baum to child sexual abuse material.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at least three cyber tips submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children waved a red flag regarding Baum and his online activity. Detectives suggest some of the material viewed includes victims anywhere from 6 to 13-years-old.

As of April 26, deputies said there is no evidence suggesting that any of the victims were local.

“We’ve put an end to the possibility of him revictimizing the children that are seen in the images and videos by stopping him from being able to continue distributing the images and videos,” Detective Melanie Shovey said. “The discovery allows us to protect potential future victims as well.”

Baum is facing four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree for possessing/distributing material.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baum is currently awaiting trail and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Attempted murder suspect in Union captured in Cherokee Co., deputies say

