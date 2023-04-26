Troopers investigating after car crashes into house in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house Tuesday near Osteen Hill Road and Effie Drive.

Troopers at the scene said the driver was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.