Upstate college student defies odds with drums

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For more than half his life he could not see but now one Furman University student is defying the odds.

Isaiah Ives was born with a rare birth defect called congenital cataract. He was forced to learn things differently than others and developed many different skills. One of those skills developed was a passion for music and noise.

“I was going blind pretty much until I was about 13-years-old,” said Ives. “It was quite the experience. One of the most prominent things [going blind] brought into my life was my love for noise.”

Ives remembers his dad going out to find his first drum set. It was a little blue set that he says was his everything and he still has to this day.

When Ives was about 13-years-old, it was time for him to get artificial lenses put into his eyes. Now, Ives can see and is legally and safely able to drive and do things that any normal seeing person could.

“One thing hasn’t changed even though I can see,” said Ives. “My love for sound has only strengthened, complementing the things I now see that produce sound or make a sound. I’ve realized the gifts of both sight and sound should not be taken for granted. . And I think I’ve brought my own zest whether that be good or bad here to Furman.”

Now a senior at Furman University on the verge of graduating, Ives hosted a recital to show off his talents Tuesday night.

“Never view something as a full impairment,” said Ives. “It’s just a part of who you are and that makes you and the things you do so uniquely you and special.”

