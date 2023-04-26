Upstate marine killed in California training accident, officials say

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation(PRNewswire)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate marine sadly passed away in a training accident in California, according to the 2nd Marine Regiment.

Officials said U.S. Marine, LCpl Jackson J. Forringer of Chesnee, with 2nd Marine Regiment died on Thursday, April 20 while conducting training during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

20-year-old Forringer graduated from Chesnee High School in 2021 and was actively serving in the United States Marine Corps, a lifelong dream. He was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp in Lejeune, North Carolina.

While serving, the 2nd Marine Regiment said Forringer was awarded with the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

In Forringer’s obituary, graveside services with full military honors is said to being at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee.

A celebration of life for family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service.

