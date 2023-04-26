With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

FTC received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers last year
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

That number is no surprise to Amy Nofziger, director of the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

“We serve over 400 people every day who think that they might have been victims of fraud or even have a question about a fraud situation,” Nofziger said.

Nofziger said the AARP recently released a fraud survival guide that covers commons schemes and teaches people how to be proactive against scams.

She shared several tips:

  • Only keep what you need in your wallet and never carry your Social Security card
  • Move away from writing checks and look for more secure ways of payment, such as e-pay
  • Do not put outgoing checks in your mailbox
  • For checks that must be mailed, take them inside the post office for deposit
  • Regularly do a privacy check on your social media accounts
  • Do not accept friend requests or follows from people you do not know

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Wesley Earl Woodward
Upstate man accused of forcing himself onto child denied bond, warrants say
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
Coroner releases cause of death after 14-year-old’s body found in hotel room

Latest News

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer ordered back to prison after early release
President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden on 2024: 'Took a hard look' at his own age
Victim identified in deadly house fire
Victim identified in deadly house fire
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies in crash
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies in crash
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session