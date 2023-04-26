Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother,...
Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show 65-year-old Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on April 11.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that the person who made the report told officers Watson had confided to her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of morphine.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, investigators reported Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson said she “had killed her mother with morphine and would be going to jail.”

Three empty morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Wesley Earl Woodward
Upstate man accused of forcing himself onto child denied bond, warrants say
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Prisma investigating after doctor accesses records without permission
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in Greenville County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern estimates Ohio derailment will cost $387M
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Senate committee advances Biden labor secretary nominee
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies following Ridgeville crash
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife...
Medal of Honor recipient’s remains ID’d 73 years after Korea