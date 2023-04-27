AG: Upstate assisted living home employee pleads guilty to drug charge

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said an assisted living home employee in Spartanburg County pled guilty to a drug charge

According to Wilson, while 28-year-old Aliyah Patton was working as a medical technician at Lakewood Assisted Living in Boiling Springs, she unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, specifically Lorazepam, that had been prescribed to a resident at the facility.

Patton was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance. She was sentenced to six months in prison and suspended to three years of probation.

The attorney general said investigators found no evidence suggesting that residents were denied prescribed medications because of Patton’s actions.

All residents of assisted living facilities are classified as vulnerable adults under South Carolina State law.

