Clemson tennis parts ways with head coach following four seasons

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff announced that Clemson tennis head coach Robbie Weiss won’t return next season.

Weiss, who just completed his fourth season at Clemson, has been with the program since June 2019.

“We are grateful for Robbie’s commitment and contributions for the past four seasons and wish him the best in his future pursuits,” said Neff. “Our focus now turns to finding a new leader to guide our student-athletes on and off the court. We have a very proud tradition in tennis at Clemson, and we feel strongly that we have every resource to make this one of the top programs in the nation.”

During Weiss’ time with the program, the team was 5-34 (.128) in league play and 41-49 (.456) overall. Last season the team finished 11-15 overall and 1-11 in ACC play.

