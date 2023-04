We recently detected and responded to a ransomware attack on our computer network. As soon as we learned this, we began working to investigate, to restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident. We are also working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity consultants. We continue to actively monitor the situation and are coordinating with law enforcement. The safety and security of our county residents and our employees remain our top priority. The County’s IT Department and our cybersecurity and forensic team continue working to test and recover impacted systems. All essential services continue to operate, including 9-1-1 operations and emergency communications.

County government is open to the public today, although some online services may be unavailable while the network continues to be tested. As a reminder, our business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

We will keep the community informed as we have further updates and express our ongoing gratitude for the continued patience and support.