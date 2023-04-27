Diamond Rio to perform free show in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary country music group Diamond Rio is putting on a free concert in Spartanburg.

The show will take place in Morgan Square at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. It is being held in conjunction with the BMW Pro-Am.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Spartanburg for the second year in a row,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “The BMW Charity Pro-Am is not only about golf but also about giving back to our community and creating memorable experiences. We’re grateful for the support of The Johnson Group in making this concert possible.”

Diamond Rio is known for hits including Meet in the Middle, One More Day and Beautiful Mess.

