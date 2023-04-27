Greenville Downtown Airport District master plan ‘changing the identity’ of East Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last year a planning study put a microscope on the communities, businesses and traffic that comprise The Greenville Downtown Airport District. And after public workshops and design input meetings a 15-year comprehensive strategy is now closer to reality.

Two decades ago, Shanita Peppers moved from Ohio to East Greenville to open B-Unique Beauty and Barber Academy.

“It’s grown tremendously,” Peppers said.

It’s located in the Greenville Downtown Airport District off busy Laurens Road.

“I’m centered between (SC Highway) 291 and Laurens Road, so I get a lot of traffic on both sides,” she said.

Peppers is invested in the future of the area but she wouldn’t dare walk to this planning meeting to share her input.

“My business is probably about five minutes from here, (but I wouldn’t) walk because of traffic,” she said.

Pedestrian safety, affordable housing, restaurants, grocery stores, and hotels are just a few options on the table in the Airport District’s master plan. Amanda Morrell is the project manager for CallisonRTKL, the consulting firm working with the city to transform the area.

“This part of Greenville has something exciting coming. It’s the Swamp Rabbit Trail,” Morrell said. “It is a blue collar and white collar all interacting together in the same space – so it brings a lot of diversity and vibrancy to a community.”

To include capitalizing on a rare neighbor: The Greenville Downtown Airport. An asset not found in most neighborhoods.

“Airplane observation areas was one of the number of things that we heard folks wanted to see in this area. Where else can you sit at the end of a runway and watch the planes fly overhead,” Morrell said.

Over the last nine months business owners and citizens have been guiding the process. On April 26 the public met again for a public design charrette.

“Architects, engineers, planners, economists, and we’re all in the same room designing and crafting a vision that’s based on public input,” she said.

A master plan report will be released in July that lays out recommendations over the next five, 10 and 15 years.

“This is their opportunity to craft the future of where they live, work and play,” Morrell said.

“I really think this is about quality of life,” added Peppers. “Making sure that I can actually take my grandkids out in this area when I get off work and they can enjoy themselves, and I can watch them enjoy themselves. And enjoy myself as well.”

Next month preliminary recommendations will be released to the public. And the public will offer another round of feedback. To learn more, visit https://www.greenvillesc.gov/2088/Airport-District-Planning-Study

