LIVE BLOG: Multiple Tigers and Gamecocks expected to go in first round of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, M.S. (FOX Carolina) - The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Kansas City and it could be a big night for teams in the Carolinas.

The Carolina Panthers hold the first pick in this year’s draft and thousands of fans are piling into their stadium in Charlotte to see who is joining the team.

Many college players from South Carolina are expected to hear their names called throughout the draft. However, two Clemson players could go on Thursday night. Many believe defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will come off the board within the first thirty picks.

We are following the draft live with former Tiger and NFL player Patrick Sapp. Stay with us to see where everyone goes.

