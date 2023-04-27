LIVE BLOG: Multiple Tigers and Gamecocks expected to go in first round of NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2023
NFL Draft 2023(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, M.S. (FOX Carolina) - The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Kansas City and it could be a big night for teams in the Carolinas.

The Carolina Panthers hold the first pick in this year’s draft and thousands of fans are piling into their stadium in Charlotte to see who is joining the team.

Many college players from South Carolina are expected to hear their names called throughout the draft. However, two Clemson players could go on Thursday night. Many believe defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will come off the board within the first thirty picks.

We are following the draft live with former Tiger and NFL player Patrick Sapp. Stay with us to see where everyone goes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
$5,000 reward offered to catch SC convicted killer
Sonja Campbell, 39
Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case
Grayson Nash (Left), Kanisha Nash (Right)
Driver charged after Spartanburg 3-year-old dies during Lowcountry crash

Latest News

Bank of America Stadium is hosting a draft party Thursday night. The Panthers have the No. 1...
Panthers, fans ready to celebrate No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
‘Definitely a blessing’: QB prospects at the top of Panthers’ list as NFL Draft nears
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
POLL: Who will be the Panthers’ No. 1 draft pick?
Mother of UGA football player shares memories
Legal notice indicates father of UGA football player killed in crash plans to sue