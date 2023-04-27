Mauldin gets funds to improve aging sewer pipes

Aging clay sewer pipes installed in Mauldin more than 60 years ago are getting an upgrade.
Apr. 27, 2023
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sewer system in the city of Mauldin is getting a $3.4 million upgrade.

The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) awarded the city a grant for a sewer rehabilitation project, which will allow them to improve aging clay pipes that were installed more than six decades ago.

Officials said the city is contributing $600,000 for the construction of the project, which will rehab 12,500 feet of pipes, 73 manholes and 120 clay service laterals.

“This is an important project for the City of Mauldin that will positively impact quality of life for our residents,” said Mayor Terry Merritt. “These funds will allow us to make critical improvements to our sewer system, ensuring we continue to protect public health and the environment while preparing for future growth and development.”

