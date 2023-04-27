New State of Homelessness Report shows the magnitude of Greenville’s housing crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new report shows the magnitude of Greenville’s housing crisis by digging into the numbers of people experiencing homelessness in the county.

For the first time, the report gathered 2022 data on everything, from street outreach to families at risk of homelessness, giving us the best look at homelessness in the county—what leaders are doing right and what gaps need filling.

“Homelessness is going in the wrong direction. It’s a growing issue here in Greenville,” said Susan McLarty, the Greenville Homeless Alliance Director.

Behind each number in the report, is a person and a story.

“The report shares that our team touched base with more than 300 individuals across Greenville county we’re experiencing homelessness,” said Lorain Crowl, Chair of the Upstate Continuum of Care, the organization which created the report.

Crowl says not only will this report add perspective—but it will serve as a guide.

“We know that we have to focus on housing families, we know we have to focus on getting people out of shelter into a housing opportunity,” she said.

Affordable housing is the key. The report found Miracle Hill, the county’s only shelter, is at 92% capacity on average.

“We actually see more people with what we would say is a disabling condition, versus someone who may be experiencing a substance abuse condition,” explained McLarty.

Last year, hundreds of people left the shelter, moving to permanent or temporary housing.

but many others can’t find a place to go.

“We are getting close to capacity.” said Crowl. “And so the challenge is what do we do now?”

Crowl says the county used about $6 million of $12 million American Rescue Funds providing rent and utility assistance. Preventing homelessness for more than 2,000 families. The majority in need of that funding have been African American single mothers.

“[They’re] on the verge of living in their cars, or living in hotels or other situations and so, you know, that’s an alarming number,” said Crowl. “So how does a family making $17,000 a year afford an apartment that costs $2,000? It’s just not feasible.”

Mckinney-Vento Data shows more than 1,300 Greenville County students were considered homeless in 2022.

“There’s an increase in families who are sleeping in their cars,” said McLarty.

Seeing the numbers—helps see the gaps in services.

“We need to go into communities and find solutions that work for them, not solutions that work for us. and I think that’s where we fallen down,” said Crowl.

Advocates will now push this report to city, county, state and federal leaders with hopes of securing more funding. Crowl is also working to connect with local pastors and community leaders to find ways to reach people who need help.

