Panthers, fans ready to celebrate No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a big day at Bank of America Stadium, as the Carolina Panthers are ready to go on the clock with their No. 1 draft pick Thursday night.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stadium, ready to hear the name of the player they hope will have a big impact on the team’s future.

The whole city is ready‼️ pic.twitter.com/Jncdtb11vo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 27, 2023

The last Panthers draft party was back in 2019. Back for the 2023 draft, fans in attendance will get the chance to be on the field, tour the locker room, and go through the tunnel.

Panther legends like Mike Tolbert and Mike Rucker will also be there mingling with fans.

Kids will get the chance to experience what it’s like at the combine; on the field they are hosting the Play 60 Kids Combine.

The Panthers’ organization has been preparing all year for this moment. They say it’s a big moment they wanted to share with fans because they couldn’t do it without them.

It’s Draft Day! There’s a party happening at Bank of America! Who will the number one pick be? (this was taken Tuesday, things are looking a little grey for today) #CarolinaPanthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7MX1zJn7zL — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) April 27, 2023

Tickets for the draft party are $5 and still available.

Gates open at Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said as soon as the No. 1 pick is announced there will be a fireworks display to commemorate the big moment.

Before the Panthers go on the clock, watch “On The Clock: WBTV’s Draft Special” Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Panthers are hosting a draft party Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium, its first since 2019.

