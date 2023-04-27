Road closures for Spring Fling weekend in Spartanburg

Spring Fling road closures
Spring Fling road closures(Spartanburg Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced road closures for the Upstate’s largest street festival, Spring Fling.

Spring Fling officially starts on Friday, April 28 at 3 p.m. with the annual bicycle race but closures will begin on Thursday.

The road closures are as follows:

  • East Broad Street from Converse Street to Church Street - Thursday at 1 a.m.
  • Liberty from Kennedy Street Parking Garage to Dunbar - Thursday at 1 p.m.
  • East Main Street from Converse to Church - Thursday at 3 p.m.
  • Church Street, West Main Street/Broad Street, Dunbar Street, Commerce Street, Magnolia Street & Spring Street - Thursday at 9 p.m.
  • Converse Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street - Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are reminding everyone to remove valuable from their vehicles as they visit the event,” said the department. “Items in vehicles that are left in plain view are very tempting to criminal, and citizens make themselves easy targets.”

All streets will reopen as quickly as possible after the festival ends on Sunday and the streets are cleared of all activities.

MORE NEWS: Murder suspect’s plea hearing postponed until body officially identified

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
LIVE: Officials urge convicted killer released early to ‘surrender immediately’
Sonja Campbell, 39
Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case
Grayson Nash (Left), Kanisha Nash (Right)
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies following Ridgeville crash

Latest News

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
LIVE: Officials urge convicted killer released early to ‘surrender immediately’
File photo depicting computer and data
Computer system ‘issues’ impacting Spartanburg County
Greenville Symphony Orchestra's 75th Season Finale Concerts
Greenville Symphony Orchestra's 75th Season Finale Concerts
The Great Anderson County Fair dates released
The Great Anderson County Fair dates released