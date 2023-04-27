Road closures for Spring Fling weekend in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced road closures for the Upstate’s largest street festival, Spring Fling.

Spring Fling officially starts on Friday, April 28 at 3 p.m. with the annual bicycle race but closures will begin on Thursday.

The road closures are as follows:

East Broad Street from Converse Street to Church Street - Thursday at 1 a.m.

Liberty from Kennedy Street Parking Garage to Dunbar - Thursday at 1 p.m.

East Main Street from Converse to Church - Thursday at 3 p.m.

Church Street, West Main Street/Broad Street, Dunbar Street, Commerce Street, Magnolia Street & Spring Street - Thursday at 9 p.m.

Converse Street from Broad Street to Dunbar Street - Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are reminding everyone to remove valuable from their vehicles as they visit the event,” said the department. “Items in vehicles that are left in plain view are very tempting to criminal, and citizens make themselves easy targets.”

All streets will reopen as quickly as possible after the festival ends on Sunday and the streets are cleared of all activities.

