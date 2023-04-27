Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect

Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo
Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the search for a missing child led investigators to uncover a human trafficking case.

The child was missing from Maryland. Detectives said they identified the abductor as 22-year-old Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo and determined he was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the missing child.

Solis-Berduo was arrested and charged with abduction of a child, statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age, and human trafficking of a child victim.

He was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police are encouraging anyone else who may be a victim to contact police at 828-252-1110 or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
$5,000 reward offered to catch SC convicted killer
Sonja Campbell, 39
Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case
Grayson Nash (Left), Kanisha Nash (Right)
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies following Ridgeville crash

Latest News

Clemson Tigers
Clemson tennis parts ways with head coach following four seasons
Hearing for murder suspect postponed
Hearing for murder suspect postponed
FBI investigating ransomware attack to Spartanburg County computers
FBI investigating ransomware attack to Spartanburg County computers
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Women’s jail closing for maintenance in Rutherford County