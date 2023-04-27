Search for missing child leads investigators to human trafficking suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the search for a missing child led investigators to uncover a human trafficking case.

The child was missing from Maryland. Detectives said they identified the abductor as 22-year-old Oscar Yobani Solis-Berduo and determined he was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the missing child.

Solis-Berduo was arrested and charged with abduction of a child, statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age, and human trafficking of a child victim.

He was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police are encouraging anyone else who may be a victim to contact police at 828-252-1110 or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

