Three killed, I-85 shut down in Cherokee County

South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a crash in Cherokee County on I-85.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with multiple fatalities on Thursday evening.

Troopers said three people were killed in a crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 106. The collision is right near the state line.

The southbound side of the interstate is completely shut down due to the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
$5,000 reward offered to catch SC convicted killer
Sonja Campbell, 39
Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case
Grayson Nash (Left), Kanisha Nash (Right)
Driver charged after Spartanburg 3-year-old dies during Lowcountry crash

Latest News

DSS documents reveal details of child abuse investigation at day care
DSS file reveals more details in day care abuse case
DSS documents reveal details of child abuse investigation at day care
DSS documents reveal details of child abuse investigation at day care
Chris Scott fatal crash
Three killed, I-85 shut down near SC-NC line
File photo depicting computer and data
Ransomware attack impacting offices in Spartanburg County