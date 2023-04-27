Upstate man on work trip saves stranger’s life

A Clemson man on a work trip across the country found himself in a scary situation. How he and his colleagues banded together to save a stranger's life.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Clemson was on a work trip when he and his colleagues found themselves in a life or death situation.

Tanner Stuettgen and four of his colleagues were in Chicago driving to meet another colleague for dinner Monday night when they took a wrong turn and ended up on a highway.

That wrong turn put them face-to-face with a fiery crash on Route 53.

As the group of men drove toward the crash, they came to the decision to jump into action.

“Without hesitation, like I couldn’t believe it just took off and we went for it,” said Stuettgen.

The five men split up to tend to the drivers in both cars as one was engulfed in flames.

Stuettgen said they couldn’t see through the shattered windshield because of the flames but when they opened the front door they realized someone was still in the car.

Jarrett Powers tried to get the driver out of the car as the flames grew.

“He didn’t want to move because it’s like hurt so bad and we tried to kind of move and he started to yell, he was in pain,” said Powers.

By that time, the fire had reached every part of the car except for the driver’s side.

The group was able to pull the man out just minutes before first responders arrived and before the flames took over the who car.

“I would just hope that if you know, if it was ever one of my friends or family that was in a crash like this, that there would be people who would stop and help,” said Stuettgen.

The men said they were all happy they were there to help.

MORE NEWS: AG: Upstate assisted living home employee pleads guilty to drug charge

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer ordered back to prison after early release
Sonja Campbell, 39
Mother of teen found dead in hotel in 2022 arrested in connection to case
Gun manufacturing coming to Upstate
Gun manufacturer opening new production plant in Upstate
Grayson Nash (Left), Kanisha Nash (Right)
3-year-old from Spartanburg dies following Ridgeville crash

Latest News

Upstate man saves life on work trip
Upstate man saves life on work trip
On the Town: 4/27
On the Town: 4/27
Locket found at Children’s Museum returned to young girl three years later
Locket found at Children’s Museum returned to young girl three years later
Drug arrests
AG: Upstate assisted living home employee pleads guilty to drug charge