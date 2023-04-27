USC Upstate athletic director announces resignation

Dear Spartan Army:

I come to you today to share an update regarding an important decision Claudine and I recently made that I shared with our coaches and staff this morning. After much prayer and reflection over the past few weeks and months, I've made the difficult decision to resign from my position as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at USC Upstate.

I want to thank Bennie Harris, Derham Cole and Brendan Kelly for their leadership and personal mentorship over the past five years. This has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime and I am forever grateful to USC Upstate, our wonderful student-athletes, University administration, fans, alumni, and most importantly our coaches and staff for supporting me and my family throughout my tenure as Director of Athletics. I am so proud of all that we were able to accomplish, from achieving our highest GPA ever and always having above a 3.0, publishing our first ever Athletics' strategic plan, achieving our two highest finishes ever in the Conference Commissioner's Cup, more than half of our sports having their best single seasons ever, to growing our corporate partnerships program to its highest ever, among so many other feats. Our coaches, staff, and student-athletes are truly amazing and I look forward to following their continued success for many years to come!

With all of that said, this has been the hardest decision of my professional life. I am so thankful to Dr. Harris for giving me the opportunity to remain in this role for the next four years—he has truly been a thought partner and mentor to me the past two years. But, as my children grow and their lives become busier and busier, I have been unable to achieve the work life balance I sought. I increasingly find myself missing out on more and more activities and events in my children's lives at critical times in their development. That realization, along with significant burnout over the past few years, has led me to this decision to turn down the opportunity to stay and instead continue my professional journey in a different direction. I hope to have 40+ years and many opportunities to be a great employee and worker during my life, but I only have one opportunity to be a great dad to my three boys and I'm bound and determined not to let it pass me by.

Thank you again to all that have supported me and Go Spartans!

Daniel