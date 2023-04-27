USC Upstate athletic director announces resignation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The vice chancellor of USC Upstate, who also serves as the university’s director of athletics, announced his resignation.
Daniel Feig sent a letter to the campus on Thursday saying he was grateful for an opportunity to stay, but turned it down due to struggles with work-life balance and “significant burnout.”
Feig will continue to serve as athletic director for the Spartans until a replacement is appointed.
Below is the letter:
