USC Upstate athletic director announces resignation

Daniel Feig, vice chancellor and athletic director for USC Upstate
Daniel Feig, vice chancellor and athletic director for USC Upstate(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Apr. 27, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The vice chancellor of USC Upstate, who also serves as the university’s director of athletics, announced his resignation.

Daniel Feig sent a letter to the campus on Thursday saying he was grateful for an opportunity to stay, but turned it down due to struggles with work-life balance and “significant burnout.”

Feig will continue to serve as athletic director for the Spartans until a replacement is appointed.

Below is the letter:

