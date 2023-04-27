Women’s jail closing for maintenance in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the women’s part of the detention center will be closing for maintenance.

The repairs are expected to take 8 weeks to complete. The date of the closure has not yet been confirmed.

During the maintenance, inmates are being transferred to other detention facilities throughout the state.

