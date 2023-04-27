Women’s jail closing for maintenance in Rutherford County

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the women’s part of the detention center will be closing for maintenance.

The repairs are expected to take 8 weeks to complete. The date of the closure has not yet been confirmed.

During the maintenance, inmates are being transferred to other detention facilities throughout the state.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

