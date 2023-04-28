1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 high-school seniors are scheduled to attend the South Carolina College and Career Decision Day rally in Columbia on Tuesday.

News 12′s Mikel Hannah-Harding will be one of the emcees.

The event will begin with a march down Main Street and ending with a celebration event on the State House steps.

MORE | AU, Columbia County school district launching dual enrollment

Mirrored after National Signing Day and organized by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, this event recognizes and applauds students who are committing to higher education enrollment, beginning a training program, joining the military or entering the workforce.

College and university representatives from across the state, along with representatives from the business community, state government and local celebrities will attend.

There will also be games, entertainment, college and career resources, food trucks, and other activities.

Last year, about 1,100 students from 21 high schools attended the inaugural event. Students are expected from about 30 schools this year.

Schedule:

  • 10 a.m.: Seniors travel from Hampton/Main Street intersection to State House grounds.
  • 10:30 a.m.: Rally begins.
  • 10:45 a.m.: Keynote speakers will include state Superintendent Ellen Weaver, Dr. Rusty Monhollon of the Commission on Higher Education, and Gov. Henry McMaster.
  • 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: College reps rally, senior class recognitions, visitation with colleges and employers (food trucks also on site).

