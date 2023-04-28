Attorney urges Jeroid Price to turn himself in but believes order is ‘cruel’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representative Todd Rutherford, the defense attorney for Jeroid Price, is asking his client to turn himself in.

Price was convicted of killing Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in 2002 and sentenced to 35 years in prison. An order that allowed him to walk free in March was vacated this week by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Rutherford called the order to rearrest Price “cruel” and a potential “death sentence” - but said he doesn’t have a choice.

“My legal advice is that he needs to turn himself in,” he said. “Although Mr. Price did nothing to deserve this. He was released legally from jail. He did not escape. He walked out with a judge’s order.”

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player. (clear)

His release has been criticized by the Attorney General, the solicitor who prosecuted him, and the Richland County Sheriff who say Price is dangerous and his release was unlawful. Rutherford, however, argued his client is not dangerous and is not a gang member.

“I think there are three, at least, correctional officers that would testify that he saved their lives,” Rutherford said.

Price’s early release means he hasn’t served the required minimum sentence of 35 years in prison for murder. Rutherford said 35b of the federal rule of criminal procedures allows judges to release prisoners under that minimum. He also said the solicitor in Richland County was part of the conversation before Price’s release.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said proper procedures were not followed because the order releasing Price was issued before a formal sentence reduction hearing was held. Smalls’ family wasn’t aware of Price’s release and never had the chance to give statements in court. Gipson requested the matter be reopened by the state Supreme Court, which voted 3-2 to vacate the order but has not yet released more details.

Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player, was gunned down in a nightclub shooting in Columbia. (Live 5)

Rutherford defended now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning, who signed off on the order to release Price, saying the filing error is not the judge’s fault.

“He had a great and storied career on the bench and he continues to have a storied career in retirement because he’s one of the greatest judges South Carolina ever had,” Rutherford said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Price’s arrest.

