Crews called to early morning house fire in Greer

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greer officials said the Greer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, at 4:25 a.m., crews were called to a home on fire along McDaniel Avenue. It took crews roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said, “The blaze is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office, and at this time, the fire remains under investigation.”

Greer Commission of Public Works responded to support crews with a downed power line.

