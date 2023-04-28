Deputies investigating after suspect allegedly robs Greenville Co. Subway

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a Subway along Poinsett Highway was reportedly robbed Thursday night.

Deputies said they responded to the Subway around 8:30 p.m. after someone reported the robbery.

According to deputies, witnesses said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money after showing workers a gun. They added that, thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident.

Deputies described the suspect as a man wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

