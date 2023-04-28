Deputies searching for missing girl in Anderson County

Natalie Taylor
Natalie Taylor(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Natalie A. Taylor, a missing juvenile from Anderson.

Deputies said Taylor was last seen near Standridge Road in Anderson on April 27 wearing a black jacket, grey pants, one red Nike shoe and one blue Nike shoe.

Deputies described Taylor as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400. People can also submit anonymous tips to https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.

