Deputies searching for missing girl in Anderson County
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Natalie A. Taylor, a missing juvenile from Anderson.
Deputies said Taylor was last seen near Standridge Road in Anderson on April 27 wearing a black jacket, grey pants, one red Nike shoe and one blue Nike shoe.
Deputies described Taylor as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Taylor is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400. People can also submit anonymous tips to https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.
