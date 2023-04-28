Deputy grazed after suspect opens fire with rifle in Stephens Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a suspect exchanged gunfire with them near Valley Drive in Toccoa, Georgia, on April 28, 2023.

Deputies said they responded to the area after someone reported a suspicious man was walking around with a rifle.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they found the man carrying a semi-automatic, and he began firing at them. Deputies stated that two sheriff cruisers were hit, and a deputy was grazed by one of the bullets during the gunfire. Thankfully, no other injuries were reported. Deputies added that they returned fire, but the man took off on foot, where he discarded his weapon and clothes.

Deputies said a K-9 eventually tracked down the suspect, and he was taken into custody. Deputies also recovered two clips from what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

